Thomas has 459 yards, 4 TDs as Georgia Tech edges Duke 38-35

Justin Thomas ran and threw for a combined 459 yards with four touchdowns and Georgia Tech recovered after blowing a three-touchdown lead to beat Duke 38-35 on Saturday.
Thomas finally secured the win with a 50-yard run, weaving through Duke defenders, on a third-and-17 play from the Georgia Tech 21 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Thomas ran for 195 yards with two touchdowns and threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns to become the first Georgia Tech player with 400 yards of total offense since George Godsey's school-record 477 yards against Virginia in 2001.
Georgia Tech (5-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a streak of two straight losses to Duke (3-5, 0-4 ACC).
After trailing 28-7 at halftime, Duke took advantage of two Georgia Tech turnovers and a fourth-down stop to score 28 of the next 31 points for a 35-31 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Daniel Jones' 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Daniel Helm gave the Blue Devils the lead.
Thomas and the Yellow Jackets had a quick answer. Thomas was chased out of the Georgia Tech end zone for a 46-yard run before completing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Clinton Lynch.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: The Blue Devils showed heart in not giving up after it appeared Georgia Tech put the game away in the first half. Though overshadowed by Thomas, Jones also posted big numbers as he passed for 305 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 73 yards. But the Blue Devils couldn't overcome their many mistakes, with three first-half turnovers, including Jela Duncan's two lost fumbles.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were hurt by their season-long inability to make a third-down stop, a problem that stands in the way of Georgia Tech's hopes of competing for the Coastal Division title. Georgia Tech is last in the ACC in third-down defense and Duke was successful on eight of 13 third downs.
