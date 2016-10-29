Eagles end ACC losing streak, knock off NC State 21-14

Boston College’s ACC drought is over.
The Eagles ended a 12-game conference losing streak with a 21-14 win at N.C State on Saturday.
Davon Jones’ 14-yard halfback pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney put the Eagles up at 4:43 in the fourth quarter and then Kamrin Moore’s interception in the end zone sealed their first ACC win since 2014.
Boston College (4-4) was the first ACC team to go winless in league play in both football and men’s basketball last season.
N.C. State led 14-13, after a 23-yard touchdown catch by Kelvin Harmon, in the third quarter but had a touchdown called back early in the fourth quarter and was stopped on its last drive after an ill-fated pass by quarterback Ryan Finley.
How N.C. State lost
Boston College got a big 25-yard gainer from receiver Michael Walker on a screen pass to move into range for the game-winning touchdown. On the previous play, a holding penalty actually moved the Eagles back to the N.C. State 39-yard line.
What it means
At 4-4, N.C. State needs to find two wins from remaining games against Florida State, Syracuse, Miami and North Carolina to qualify for a bowl game.
Key stat
3-11 N.C. State’s home record in ACC games in Dave Doeren’s four-year tenure.
