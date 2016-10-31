NC State freshman Omer Yurtseven cleared to play by NCAA

N.C. State freshman forward Omer Yurtseven has been cleared by the NCAA to play basketball this season.
The 7-foot Turkish star will have to sit out the first nine games of the regular season and make a $1,000 payment to the charity of his choice as a result of the NCAA’s ruling and review of his amateur status.
Yurtseven spent the previous three years with the Turkish pro club Fenerbahce. It is common for international players to have to sit out a handful of games to start their NCAA careers.
Yurtseven will be eligible to return for the Wolfpack’s Dec. 15 home game with Appalachian State. He will not miss any ACC games.
N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow was pleased the NCAA cleared Yurtseven, who is considered one of the best international prospects in college basketball.
“The NCAA conducted a thoughtful analysis of Omer’s situation,” Yow said in a statement released by the school. “Their staff exhibited considerable concern for fairness and for the welfare of this conscientious young man in their decision.”
