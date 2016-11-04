Photo Gallery: North Carolina 124, UNC Pembroke 63 | 11.04.16

North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) hits the court to secure a loose by with Pembroke’s Carson Mounce (21) during the first half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina players Justin Jackson (44), Theo Pinson (1), and Kennedy Meeks (3) stand for the National Anthem prior to their exhibition game against UNC Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) breaks to the basket for a dunk ahead of Pembroke’s Brandon Watts (0) in the first half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson scored 16 points in the Tar Heels' 124-63 victory over Pembroke in their exhibition game.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over UNC Pembroke’s Akia Pruitt (4) during the first half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a three-point shot during the first half against UNC Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends UNC Pembroke’s Alex Bradley (3) during the first half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) and Luke Maye (32) trap Pembroke’s Brandon Watts (0) during the first half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) and Luke Maye (32) trap Pembroke’s Brandon Watts (0) during the first half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot during the second half against UNC Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berry II lead all scores with 20 points in the Tar Heels’ 124-63 victory.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) breaks to the basket for a dunk during the second half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) passes around UNC Pembroke’s Akia Pruitt (4) during the second half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) along with Pembroke’s James Murray-Boyles (12) and Carson Mounce (21) go after a loose ball during the second half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina players Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket for two of his 16 points during the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against UNC Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina players Justin Jackson (44) smiles at teammate Joel Berry II (2) during the closing minutes of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against UNC Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half against Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Isaiah Hicks (4) celebrate a three point basket by teammate Stilman White (30) during the second half on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams flashes a smile during the second half against UNC Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) reacts to a basket by teammate Aaron Rohlman (25) during the second half against Pembroke on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
