Davidson sinks 21 3-pointers, cruises past Belmont Abbey in exhibition

Davidson sank 21 3-pointers and junior forward Oskar Michelsen paced four players in double figures with 20 points as the Wildcats defeated visiting Belmont Abbey 104-58 in a men’s college basketball exhibition Friday night at Belk Arena.
Michelsen, who made seven of 17 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, was joined in double digits by Jordan Watkins with 19 points, Jon Axel Gudmundsson with 13 and Nathan Ekwu with 10.
In addition to making 21 of 41 3-pointers, Wildcats shot 52.2 percent overall. They held the Crusaders to 29.8 percent.
Davidson, which made 12 first-half 3-pointers, raced to an 11-0 lead before leading 49-25 at halftime.
The Wildcats stretched the margin to much as 52 points on Andrew McAuliffe bucket with 1 minute, 45 seconds to play.
Dexter Clark led Belmont Abbey with 17 points.
Davidson got 49 points from playoffs off the bench, and outrebounded Belmont Abbey 44-30.
The Wildcats will tip off its regular season at home on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. against former Southern Conference rival Appalachian State. Former Davidson associate head coach Jim Fox coaches the Mountaineers.
