Queens University stuns VCU in exhibition, 75-73

It might only be preseason, but Queens University of Charlotte’s upset of Atlantic 10 power Virginia Commonwealth Friday night likely will make the Division II Royals’ annual highlight reel.
Queens’ Ike Agusi hit a driving layup with 1.3 seconds left that pushed the Royals past the VCU Rams 75-73 in an exhibition on Friday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.
Queens shot 48.3 percent from the floor, hit 11-of-23 three-pointers and forced 25 turnovers.
Jalin Alexander led Queens scorers with 19 points. Darryl White notched seven rebounds. For VCU, senior JeQuan Lewis scored a game-high 24 points.
The Royals will be back in action when they host the Embassy Suites SAC/PBC Tip-Off Challenge in Curry Arena next Friday and Saturday.
