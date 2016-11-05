Photo Gallery: North Carolina 48, Georgia Tech 20 |11.05.16

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora leads his team into Kenan Stadium for their game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dante DiMaggio (28) and R.J. Prince (76) enter Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Jon Heck (71) enters Kenan Stadium with his teammates for their game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) picks up 45 yards in the first quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hood rushed for 168 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) tries to pull in a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) races 36 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hood rushed for 168 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) races 36 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hood rushed for 168 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) celebrates with teammates following a one yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) can’t secure the pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky under defensive pressure from Georgia Tech’s Dorian Walker (4) in the second quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Bug Howard (13) races for a 68 yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubiksy in the second quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina blocks a field goal attempt by Georgia Tech’s Harrison Butker (87) in the second quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) picks up 15 yards in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s A.J. Gray (15) and Mark Rew (14) work to stop North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) on a 15 run in the third quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s A.J. Gray (15) and Mark Rew (14) works to stop North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) on a 15 run in the third quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubiksy (10) looks for a receiver in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Trubisky completed 20-32 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown in the Tar Heels’ 48-20 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora watches his team during the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nazair Jones (90) and Myles Dorn (21) celebrate after Dorn recovered a Georgia Tech fumble in the third quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubiksy (10) looks for a receiver in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Trubisky completed 20-32 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown in the Tar Heels’ 48-20 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Austin Proehl (7) picks up eight yards on a pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky before being stopped by Georgia Tech’s Lawrence Austin (20) in the third quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8)....
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
...slashes through the Georgia Tech defense on a 20 yard run for a touchdown to give the Tar Heels a 41-20 lead in the third quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan dives...
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
....into the end zone on a 20 yard run for a touchdown ahead of Georgia Tech’s Lance Austin (17) to give the Tar Heels a 41-20 lead in the third quarter.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) looks for running room against the Georgia Tech defense after a 46 yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubiksy (10) gets a block from center Lucas Crowley (68) and looks for running room on an 18 yard carry for a touchdown in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubiksy (10) scores on an 18 yard carry for a touchdown in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nazair Jones (90) and Dajaun Drennon (17) celebrate after the Tar Heels' defense stopped Georgia Tech on fourth down in the fourth quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s David Curry (32) tries to stop North Carolina freshman running back Jordon Brown (2) after a 17 yard gain in the fourth quarter on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nazair Jones (90) and his teammates celebrate their 48-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cayson Collins (23) celebrates following the Tar Heels’ 48-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dan Mastromatteo (47) leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ 48-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina players Manny Miles (16), Juval Mollette (5), Allen Cater (33), Jeremiah Clarke (49), and William Sweet (51) celebrate in the student section following the Tar Heels’ 48-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com