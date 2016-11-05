Quarterback’s 4 TD passes, defense’s 4 sacks lead Appalachian State past Texas State

Appalachian State quarterback Taylor Lamb spread the wealth. His defense remained stingy.
Appalachian State receivers Jaylan Barbour, Jaquil Capel and Mock Adams scored their first career touchdowns in the first half Saturday as the Mountaineers, who made a stand to avoid giving up a rare touchdown on the game-opening drive, rolled to a 35-10 home victory against Texas State.
Appalachian State (7-2, 5-0) won easily against the last-place Bobcats (2-6, 0-4) and new coach Everett Withers, an ASU alum, with a first-place showdown at Troy (7-1, 4-0) next on the Sun Belt Conference schedule.
The Mountaineers' defense allowed one touchdown in its first four league games, and that score occurred against reserves with four seconds left in a 37-19 victory over Idaho, but Texas State used an up-tempo, quick-release passing offense to march from its 20-yard line to the Appalachian State 7 in the first six minutes.
The Mountaineers held the Bobcats to a 25-yard field goal and led 28-3 at halftime thanks to the first three of Lamb's four touchdown throws in only 19 pass attempts. Texas State recovered a blocked punt at the Appalachian State 3 early in the third quarter, setting up a tough-luck touchdown run against a defense that allowed five first downs on the opening series and one over the next eight possessions.
The Bobcats threatened to reach the end zone again on the first play of the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down pass from the 4 fell incomplete.
Linebacker Eric Boggs recorded the 16th interception of the season for the Mountaineers, who were tied for the national lead entering Saturday, and Kennan Gilchrist posted two of their four sacks of senior quarterback Tyler Jones. His passing accounted for 183 of Texas State's 197 yards.
Appalachian State's Jalin Moore (130 rushing yards) and Marcus Cox (118 rushing yards) surpassed 100 apiece for the second straight game, with Cox putting the Mountaineers ahead for good on a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Lamb tied Richie Williams for second place in school history with 59 career touchdown passes. Lamb, a junior, trails record holder Armanti Edwards by 15.
Lamb connected with Barbour on an 8-yard strike early in the second quarter, and Capel used the ball to touch the pylon on a 31-yard touchdown reception four minutes later. Lamb's sixth completion of the game turned into his third touchdown when Adams scored on a 6-yard grab with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining before halftime.
Capel, Adams and Barbour had combined for 25 career catches with no touchdowns before Saturday.
