NC State can’t hold lead, falls to Florida State 24-20

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren talked a lot this week about being close.
The Wolfpack was close again on Saturday against No. 19 Florida State but couldn’t hold on.
The Seminoles scored the last 14 points of the game to pull out a 24-20 win in front of a deflated Wolfpack home crowd.
It has been four years since N.C. State has beaten a ranked team. It was here, against the Seminoles, in 2012 when the Wolfpack knocked off the No. 3-ranked team in a raucous night game.
The Wolfpack got FSU at home, at night, for the first time since but couldn’t duplicate its late-night magic. Receiver Travis Rudolph’s 19-yard touchdown catch with 3:09 left completed FSU’s second-half comeback.
N.C. State got the ball down to FSU’s 26-yard line on the ensuing drive, but a fourth-down pass attempt from Ryan Finley to Nyheim Hines (11 catches, 124 yards) sailed out of bounds.
The Wolfpack has lost 10 straight games to ranked opponents and is 0-9 vs. top 25 teams under Doeren.
It was the latest in a series of close calls this season for the Wolfpack, which has lost four straight games and fell to 4-5.
N.C. State dropped a 33-30 loss at East Carolina on Sept. 10, a game marked by missed kicks and missed opportunities.
The 24-17 overtime loss at then-No. 3 Clemson stung the most with a 33-yard missed field goal at the end of regulation.
Last week’s home loss to Boston College, a 21-14 score, came after a touchdown was called back for an illegal receiver downfield.
This game was in N.C. State’s hands, literally. Safety Shawn Boone dropped an interception with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter.
The next play, quarterback Deondre Francois hit Rudolph, after Boone slipped in coverage, for the game-winning score.
N.C. State was in business with a 20-10 lead at 3:05 in the third quarter when Jaylen Samuels scored his first touchdown since Oct. 1. Samuels took an end-around 23 yards and went into the end zone untouched for the 10-point lead.
N.C. State covered 95 yards, on nine plays, with Finley connecting on three big passes on the drive. He hit Maurice Trowell for 29 yards to get out of the shadow of their own end zone and then an 11-yard pass to Hines and a 13-yarder set up Samuels’ score.
The Seminoles came right back with a quick drive and answer. Cook had three carries on the drive for 33 yards, including the last 10 for a touchdown to cut N.C. State’s lead to 20-17.
Neither team could get much separation in the first half. N.C. State struck first with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Finley to receiver Bra’Lon Cherry.
N.C. State’s season-long kicking adventures continued when Kyle Bambard missed a 31-yard field goal at 8:41 in the first quarter. That was Bambard’s first field-goal attempt since missing a 33-yard potential game-winner at Clemson on Oct. 15.
The Seminoles got on the board with a 32-yard field goal by Ricky Aguayo at 12:36 in the second quarter.
Doeren benched Bambard in favor of graduate transfer Connor Haskins in the second quarter. Haskins made both of his attempts, from 20 and 39 yards, sandwiched around a 2-yard touchdown run by Jacques Patrick.
Haskins’ second field goal gave the Wolfpack a 13-10 lead at the half.
Doeren argued earlier in the week his team was just a handful of plays away from being 7-1. The Wolfpack was at least a few minutes away from being 5-4 but couldn’t close it out.
