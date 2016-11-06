Charlotte 49ers No. 1 seed in C-USA men’s soccer tournament

The Charlotte 49ers’ men's soccer team, the nation’s fifth-ranked team, will be the top seed in this week’s Conference USA tournament, which starts Wednesday in Huntington, W. Va.
The 49ers (12-2-2, C-USA: 7-1), who won the C-USA regular-season title, earned the top seed after winning the seventh regular-season conference title in the program’s history. Charlotte has won three regular-season championships in coach Kevin Langan’s five seasons as coach.
With the regular-season title comes a first-round bye for Charlotte,which won’t play until the semifinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Charlotte will play either fourth-seed Kentucky or fifth-seed New Mexico, who will meet Wednesday.
The championship will be Sunday at 2 p.m.
The tournament’s first two rounds will be streamed on C-USA TV. The final will be on ESPN3.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 New Mexico (CUSA TV), 2 p.m.
Match 2: No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 7 Old Dominion (CUSA TV), 4:30 p.m.
Match 3: No. 3 Florida International vs. No. 6 Ala.-Birmingham (CUSA TV), 7 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals
Match 4: No. 1 Charlotte vs. Match 1 Winner (C-USA TV), 4:30 p.m.
Match 5: Match 2 Winner vs. Match 3 Winner (C-USA TV), 7 p.m.
Sunday’s final
Match 6: Match 4 Winner vs. Match 5 Winner (ESPN3) – 2 p.m.
