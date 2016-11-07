Defense lifts NC State to 112-60 rout of Barton

This is supposed to be the season N.C. State plays defense.
No, for real this time, coach Mark Gottfried insists after years of making the same promise.
Maybe the Wolfpack won’t play “lock ’em down, throw away the key” Virginia-style defense, but it’s going to try to generate some easy points in transition.
That’s exactly what N.C. State did on Monday night in a 112-60 win over Division II Barton College in its final warmup of the preseason.
N.C. State opens the regular season on Friday against Georgia Southern, and it hopes it can duplicate the defensive effort from Monday’s blowout.
Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. had six steals, and 24 points, to lead the Wolfpack’s defensive charge. Smith had a sequence early in the second half — with N.C. State already up by 41 points — where he turned two steals in the backcourt into two dunks.
He sandwiched a 3-pointer in between those defensive gems just to show the versatility to his game.
Sophomore guard Torin Dorn got in on the act, too, with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
The combination of the athletic Smith and Dorn in the backcourt is why Gottfried is bullish on his team’s defensive prospects this season.
Offensive efficiency has been Gottfried’s calling card in his five seasons. Save for stretches at the end of the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons, the team’s defense has always lagged behind.
N.C. State has allowed more than 100 points per 100 possessions twice in Gottfried’s tenure, according to Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency statistics and ranked in the 100s nationally in defensive efficiency three times, including No. 150 last season.
A healthy, deeper and more athletic lineup should help pressure the perimeter more. The Wolfpack got after Barton early on Monday night, avoiding a repeat of the slow start from last Thursday’s lopsided win over Lynn University.
The Wolfpack had eight steals and 27 fast-break points while building a 59-23 halftime lead over the Bulldogs. A steal by Smith, at 3:55 in the first, led to the highlight of the game — in a game filled with highlights for the home team.
After Smith stole a pass at the top of the key, he kicked it ahead to Terry Henderson, who passed it to Maverick Rowan on the right wing.
Rowan jumped and looked like he was going to go in for a layup, but he quickly took Henderson’s pass and redirected it to Shaun Kirk for a dunk.
Kirk got another dunk at the 2:18 mark off of a steal from Dorn. All five field goals from the springy sophomore forward were dunks.
Rowan added 17 points, and Henderson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The only downside for the Wolfpack was freshman forward Omer Yurtseven fouled out after only playing 11 minutes.
Yurtseven, who has to sit out the first nine games of the season, is used to the more physical international style. He played for a Turkish pro club the last three years and will need to make an adjustment to college officiating.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
