Duke’s potential top five: A look at the likely lineup

Grayson Allen, JR, G, 6-5, 202: Allen was the team’s leading scorer last season, second in the ACC, with 21.6 points. He’s an .839 career free throw shooter and enters his junior season needing 68 points to become Duke’s 65th 1,000-point scorer.
Matt Jones, SR, G, 6-5, 204: Jones, a returning starter, is considered one of the nation’s best perimeter defenders. Starting in 35 games last season, he averaged career-highs of 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Jayson Tatum, FR, F, 6-8, 205: The No. 3 overall recruit will be back from a foot sprain in time to open the season. He played in Duke’s Blue-White Scrimmage and put his scoring prowess on display, the smooth shooter showing he can contribute points in multiple ways. He scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Harry Giles, FR, F, 6-10, 220: Team portraits is about the only thing Giles has put on a Duke uniform for, so you may be wondering what he’s doing listed here. While there isn’t an official timetable on his return, he may be ready to play at the end of November. When he does come back, the No. 1 overall recruit who led Wesleyan Christian to a NCISAA 3A title his freshman year should be a major contributor.
Amile Jefferson, GR, F, 6-9, 224: Jefferson is a returning starter, back after a foot injury in December. He’s helped lead Duke to a 113-50 record and played in 10 NCAA tournament games, including Duke’s fifth national title in 2015. He’ll enter his final season ranked sixth on Duke’s all-time offensive rebounds list with 277.
Jessika Morgan
