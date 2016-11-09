NC State’s biggest games this season

N.C. State at Miami
Dec. 31
After a colorless nonconference schedule, the Wolfpack jumps into ACC play with a road game against Miami, which figures to be jockeying for the same space on the conference ladder. The Hurricanes have won four of the last six meetings between the two teams. Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton will be one of many point guard who will hope to make a name against N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr.
UNC at N.C. State
Feb. 15
The annual meeting in Raleigh is always a big game, even for UNC. N.C. State’s 1-4 against the Tar Heels in home games under Mark Gottfried. With forward Omer Yurtseven in the lineup, N.C. State has as much talent on paper as UNC. That hasn’t been the case in a long time.
Virginia at N.C. State
Feb. 25
N.C. State has lost four straight to Tony Bennett’s crew, which will be revamped after losing Malcolm Brogdon and Anthony Gill. Shot selection has been an issue for the Wolfpack against Virginia’s defense. If Smith can recognize the weak points in the halfcourt defense will go a long way in determining if N.C. State can end its losing streak to the Cavaliers.
Joe Giglio
