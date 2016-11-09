So little time, so much to do as Duke prepares for ranked UNC

5:44 NC State's Mark Gottfried's comments after the Wolfpack's victory over Barton Pause

2:14 Meet the Wolfpack

0:56 Good not good enough for NC State freshman point guard Dennis Smith

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

2:02 One Charlotte

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort