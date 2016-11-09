UNC seeks to pick up where it left off amid quick turnaround

3:04 The Wolfpack Walk Pause

5:44 NC State's Mark Gottfried's comments after the Wolfpack's victory over Barton

1:31 NC State's Nyheim Hines: We lost a lot of heartbreakers

2:27 NC State's Dave Doeren talks after the Wolfpack's loss to FSU

2:14 Meet the Wolfpack

1:16 NC State's Matt Dayes: 'I almost feel like we are cursed'

0:56 Good not good enough for NC State freshman point guard Dennis Smith

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory