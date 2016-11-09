Scouting report: UNC at Duke

UNC (7-2) at Duke (3-6)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham
TV/Radio: ESPNU, Blue Devil IMG Sports Network
UNC’s strength: The Tar Heels have been an offensive machine more often than not under coach Larry Fedora, but they took it to a higher level last weekend against Georgia Tech. After 636 total yards, and a season-high 283 yards rushing, UNC appears to be peaking at the right time offensively.
Duke’s strength: Duke can put up a good second-half rally. After being down big at Georgia Tech and against Virginia Tech, the Blue Devils came back to make the situation winnable. Their defense holds pretty well after halftime. The downfall: Duke can’t punch it in late.
Key theme: Duke is looking for its first ACC win and to stay in the running for a bowl all against a very strong UNC team led by Mitch Trubisky, CBS Sports’ No.1 quarterback prospect. Duke has to stay on the gas pedal for a chance to be with the Tar Heels at the end of the game.
Jessika Morgan and Andrew Carter
