November 10, 2016 11:09 PM

Blue Devils stun No. 15 UNC 28-27

By Jessika Morgan

DURHAM

Duke reversed all kinds of streaks in its 28-27 win over No. 15 North Carolina Thursday, the second time the teams have met on that day.

The Blue Devils stopped a three-game losing streak, picking up their first ACC win against an impressive UNC team (7-2, 5-2 ACC) that fell out the race for the Coastal Division title. The Blue Devils beat a ranked opponent for the first time since September 2015.

They won back the Victory Bell by playing standup defense when it counted and thanks in part to the performance of their young quarterback.

Daniel Jones threw long and short. He ran far and wide. The redshirt freshman found seven targets on his way to a 22-of-34 night, when he finished with 240 yards.

For the second straight week, Jones ran in a pair of touchdowns. He finished with 94 rushing yards, including a 29-yard pickup on third-and-3 to start the fourth quarter.

His pass on fourth-and-7 that possession fell short near the goal line, but Duke’s defense gave Jones & Co. one more opportunity. But, a one-point lead was enough in the waning moments of the 103rd game of the series; UNC won the last two, combining for 111 points in those two wins.

With 3:49, Jones found T.J. Rahming for a 19-yard gain to convert a third down. Jones wound up punting to end that possession, setting UNC up at its own 6 with 1:51 to play.

The defense needed one more big play to help seal it, and junior defensive back Alonzo Saxton II delivered.

With just 1:02 left on the clock, UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky scanned the field and lofted the ball up the middle, right into the arms of Saxton. It was Duke’s second interception of the game, the first when Deondre Singleton picked off Trubisky in the third.

Duke celebrates their victory over UNC

VIDEO: The Duke Blue Devils football team celebrate with the Victory Bell after upsetting the North Carolina Tar Heels 28-27 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 10. 2016.

Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

How Duke won

The Blue Devils stood tall at the ends of the second and third quarters to limit an efficient UNC offense. Duke (4-6, 1-5) forced UNC to punt in the Tar Heels’ final two possessions of the second quarter, heightening the pressure after a timeout with 1:08 left. The Blue Devils came back on the field, broke up a Trubisky pass, caused another incomplete pass by way of a quarterback hurry and forced UNC to punt after a sack. The score was tied at 21 at halftime.

Duke also outgained the Tar Heels 227-106 on the ground, led by Shaun Wilson’s 107 yards on 24 carries.

What it means

Duke has been to a bowl game every year for the last four. The Blue Devils moved to within a win of bowl eligibility with the victory. They’ll face Pitt and then Miami on the road to close out their regular season.

And their first ACC win, over a ranked North Carolina team, is a major momentum.

7: Yards Ben Humphreys knocked Trubisky back on a sack at the end of the first half. With UNC’s ability to drive quick, the defense turned up the pressure to keep the score tied going into the locker room. 　

