Photo Gallery: Duke 28, North Carolina 27 | 11.10.16

Duke linebacker Ben Humphreys (34) gets a hug from teammate safety Corbin McCarthy (26) as Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
The Duke team hits the field to play the Tar Heels. Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) breaks away from North Carolina defensive end Malik Carney (53) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (36) to score in the second quarter of play at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke tight end Davis Koppenhaver (81) makes the game winning touchdown over North Carolina safety Donnie Miles (15) as Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Chuck Liddy
Duke linebacker Ben Humphreys (34) jumps on top of teammate Duke safety Alonzo Saxton II (21) after he makes a game winning interception against the Tar Heels. Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is mobbed by teammates after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Tar Heels at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) points to the fans after scoring hos second touchdown in the second quarter as North Carolina cornerback Corey Bell Jr. (18) and safety Donnie Miles (15) look on at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke tight end Erich Schneider (88) gets a first down as North Carolina linebacker Cayson Collins (23) and cornerback Des Lawrence (2) at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is sacked by North Carolina’s Nazair Jones (90) in the first quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Nazair Jones (90) celebrates after sacking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the first quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolinas Elijah Hood (34) breaks open for a 20 yard gain ahead of Duke’s Joe Giles-Harris (44) in the first quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks for a receiver in the first quarter against Duke on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Mark Gilbert (28) works to stop North Carolina’s Thomas Jackson (48) after a 22-yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky to set up the Tar Heels’ first touchdown in the first quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina wide receiver Thomas Jackson (48) scores the Tar Heels first touchdown against Duke at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) gets a first down as North Carolina safety Dominquie Green (26) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (6) defend in the first quarter of play at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke tight end Erich Schneider (88) is surrounded by North Carolina defenders after catching the ball in the first half at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Cole Holcomb (36) works to stop Duke’s Jonathan alloys (5) in the third quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells at the officials during the second quarter of the Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora reacts after his team is accessed with a penalty in the first half of play at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke’s Shaun Wilson (29) scores a touchdown on a one yard run in the second quarter against North Carolina’s Andre Smith (10) on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke fans revel in a second quarter touchdown against the Tar Heels at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Carl Tucker (86) romps ahead of the Duke defense on a 54-yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Tar Heels’ a 21-14 lead over Duke on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Carl Tucker romps ahead of the Duke’s Ben Humphreys (34) on a 54-yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Tar Heels’ a 21-14 lead over Duke on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks for a first down as he gets a block from tight end Daniel Helm (80) against North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb (36) at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) heads for a first down in the second quarter against the Tar Heels at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb (36) stops Duke’s Shaun Wilson (29) in the second quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
A man and his son take a selfie as they cheer for the Tar Heels at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
A man and his son cheer for the Tar Heels at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) is sacked in the second quarter by Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (44) and linebacker Ben Humphreys (34) at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) is sacked in the second quarterly Duke’s Joe Giles-Harris(44) and Ben Humphreys (34) on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolinas Jeremiah Clarke (49) celebrates after sacking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the third quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) heads for a first down in the third quarter as North Carolina safety Donnie Miles (15). Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina safety Dominquie Green (26) and teammate cornerback Corey Bell Jr. (18) break up a pass in the end zone to Duke wide receiver T.J. Rahming (3) in the fourth quarter. Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe watches the clock near game's end as Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke wide receiver T.J. Rahming (3) is shoved out of bounds by North Carolina defensive end Dajaun Drennon (17) after making a crucial first down late in the game Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke’s Ben Humphrey’s (34) jumps over teammate Alonzo Saxton II (21) in celebration after Sexton intercepted a Mitch Trubisky pass to deal the Blue Devil’s 28-27 victory over North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina safety Donnie Miles (15) reacts as the Blue Devils upset the Heels 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Duke’s Jela Duncan (25) and Quay Mann (15) celebrate the Blue Devils’ 28-27 victory over North Carolina with the Victory Bell on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) takes a ride on the Victory Bell after Duke beat North Carolina 28-27 at Walllace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Chuck Liddy
