7 college football games to watch Saturday

RICE (1-8, 0-6) at CHARLOTTE (4-5, 3-2)
Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, 2 p.m.
The word “bowl” is being mentioned in some quarters with the 49ers, but they’ll have to win two of their last three to become eligible. A good stat for Charlotte: The 49ers lead Conference USA in rushing (198.2 yards a game); the Owls rank last in rushing defense (223 a game).
APPALACHIAN STATE (7-2, 5-0) at TROY (7-1, 4-0)
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
This meeting of two of the three Sun Belt’s unbeaten teams in league play (Arkansas State is 4-0) pits Appalachian State’s strong ground game, led by former Crest High standout Jalin Moore (1,030 rushing yards), against Troy’s passing attack (Brandon Silvers has thrown for 2.079 yards). Troy’s only loss was by six points to unbeaten Clemson.
PITTSBURGH (5-4, 2-3) at NO. 3 CLEMSON (9-0, 6-0)
Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C., 3:30 p.m., WSOC
Clemson can clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title with a win, and quarterback Deshaun Watson needs 258 total yards to become the sixth ACC player with 10,000 career total yards. Pitt is making its first visit to Death Valley and played Clemson only once before – beating the Tigers in the 1977 Gator Bowl.
SOUTH CAROLINA (5-4, 3-4) at NO. 22 FLORIDA (6-2, 4-2)
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla., Noon., WBTV
The Gamecocks, who need one victory to be bowl-eligible, have played their past five games at home. This marks the return of Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp to Gainesville, where he was coach from 2011-14. Florida can still win the SEC East with a win Saturday and a Tennessee loss to Kentucky.
WAKE FOREST (6-3, 3-2) at NO. 5 LOUISVILLE (8-1, 6-1)
Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky., 7 p.m., ESPN2
The Deacons are 1-56 all-time against Top 10 teams. They must contain All-ACC candidate Lamar Jackson, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for three in last week’s 52-7 rout of Boston College.
SMU (4-5, 2-3) at EAST CAROLINA (3-6, 1-4)
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, Noon, ESPNNews
After starting the season among the NCAA’s worst in red-zone efficiency, the Pirates have scored 12 of the past 13 times they got inside an opponent’s 20. SMU leads the American Athletic with 14 interceptions (third in FBS).
N.C. STATE (4-5, 1-4 ACC) AT SYRACUS E (4-5, 2-3)
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., 12:30 p.m., WMYT
N.C. State’s bowl hopes are dwindling after four straight losses. An injury to Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey won’t fundamentally change Syracuse’s up-tempo offense. ... N.C. State’s defense will have to duplicate its effort from the Florida State loss last week. ... Syracuse receiver Amba Etta-Tawo leads the ACC in receiving yards (1,158) and receptions (75).
Joe Giglio
