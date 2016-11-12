Sunday’s college basketball games to watch

SAINT FRANCIS-BROOKLYN (0-0) AT N.C. STATE (1-0)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, noon.
This is the opener for the visiting Terriers, led by distance shooting-specialists Yunus Hopkinson and Glenn Sandaria. ...In its opener Friday, N.C. State held off Georgia Southern 81-79, with Terry Henderson (23 points) and Charlotte 49ers transfer Torin Dorn (12 points, 11 rebounds) leading the way.
BUCKNELL (1-0) AT WAKE FOREST (1-0)
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Junior center Nana Foulland leads a strong frontcourt for Bucknell, picked to finish third in the Patriot League. Bucknell opened with a 76-64 win against Manhattan, while Wake Forest trounced Radford 80-59 Friday.
CHATTANOOGA (1-0) AT NORTH CAROLINA (1-0)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 4 p.m., ESPN2
This could be entertaining, as the visiting Mocs return several starters from last season’s 29-6 team. They opened Friday by beating Tennessee. The Tar Heels won 95-75 at Tulane.
HOLY CROSS (0-0) AT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-0)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
This is the opener for the visiting Crusaders, led by forward Malachi Alexander and guard Robert Champion, who isn’t afraid to go to the boards. South Carolina beat Louisiana Tech 85-76 in Friday’s opener.
Steve Lyttle
