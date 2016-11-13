Monday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (1-0) AT ELON (1-0)
Alumni Gym, Elon College. 8 p.m.
The 49ers needed a rally to beat Division II Newberry in their opener Friday. Elon, which opened with a 101-68 rout of Division III William Peace, got six points in 21 minutes from guard Steven Santa Ana, a former Ardrey Kell standout.
GARDNER-WEBB (0-1) AT PITTSBURGH (1-0)
Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh. 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs, lopsided losers Friday at SMU, face another tough road test. But the Panthers struggled in their opener Friday, needing overtime to beat Eastern Michigan. Charlotte native Tyrell Nelson scored 13 Friday for Gardner-Webb, which led SMU 29-28 at the half before fading.
