Charlotte 49ers seeded 10th in NCAA soccer tournament, and we have pairings

The Charlotte 49ers (12-3-2), regular-season champions in Conference USA, were named the No. 10 national seed in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament when the field was announced on Monday.
Sunday, the 49ers will play host to the winner of a first-round game between Virginia Tech and East Tennessee State. The game time has not been set.
Charlotte is in the NCAA tournament for the 12th time overall, and this is the 49ers’ sixth consecutive NCAA berth. The 49ers are 7-0-1 this season at Transamerica Field.
Other teams from the Carolinas in the tournament include No. 2 seed Wake Forest, No. 3 seed Clemson, No. 9 seed North Carolina, South Carolina and Coastal Carolina.
The pairings:
FIRST ROUND
Delaware vs. Providence (Winner at 1 Maryland)
Tulsa vs Creighton (Winner at 16 Kentucky)
FGCU vs South Florida (Winner at 9 North Carolina)
St. Francis (Brooklyn) vs Dartmouth (Winner at 8 Syracuse)
Mercer vs South Carolina (Winner at 3 Clemson)
Fordham vs Boston College (Winner at 14 Albany)
Portland vs New Mexico (Winner at 11 Washington)
UNLV vs San Diego State (Winner at 6 Denver)
Pacific vs CSUN (Winner at 5 Stanford)
Rider vs Vermont (Winner at 12 Virginia)
IUC vs Loyola, Ill. (Winner at 13 Notre Dame)
Colgate vs UCLA (Winner at 4 Louisville)
Villanova vs Akron (Winner at 7 Indiana)
ETSU vs Virginia Tech (Winner at 10 Charlotte)
SIUE vs Michigan State (Winner at 15 Butler)
Radford vs Coastal Carolina (Winner at 2 Wake Forest)
