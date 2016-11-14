Charlotte 49ers earn 10th seed in NCAA men’s soccer tournament

The Charlotte 49ers received the 10th overall seed in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament and will face the winner of Thursday’s Virginia Tech-East Tennessee State game next Sunday at Transamerica Field.
The 49ers (12-3-2), who lost in the semifinals of last week’s Conference USA tournament, are making their sixth consecutive appearance in the national tournament and have been seeded three of the past four seasons.
“We knew with our body of work this season that we would make the NCAA tournament,” said Charlotte coach Kevin Langan, Conference USA’s coach of the year. “We had a wonderful regular season. We are very excited about being in the NCAA tournament and I am very proud of our guys.”
Conference USA is sending three other teams to the NCAA tournament: South Carolina, league tournament champion New Mexico and Kentucky.
