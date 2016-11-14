Hudson Price provides spark for Charlotte 49ers at Elon

On the day his father, Charlotte men’s basketball coach Mark Price, celebrated the 17th anniversary of his number being retired by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hudson Price created a memory of his own.
In just his second game for the 49ers, the redshirt junior led his team with 23 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer in the waning minutes that sealed a 100-95 win against Elon.
“The remembrance of having my jersey retired was obviously one of the best days of my life,” Mark Price said. “And seeing my son not miss a shot out there was a pretty darn good day, too. It was a lot of fun.”
The pendulum of momentum swung back and forth throughout the first half, as both teams led by as many as eight points before Charlotte (2-0) entered the locker room with a 44-43 lead. It looked as if the Phoenix (1-1) was finally in control, though, when it went on a 10-2 run midway through the second period.
However, the 49ers rebounded. They answered with an 8-2 run and never trailed again. Although Elon threatened in the final minutes, Hudson Price’s 3-pointer with 39 seconds left put the game out of reach.
Three who mattered
Hudson Price: He provided a spark off the bench, going 6-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
Anthony Vanhook: In addition to his 16 points, the senior forward added eight rebounds and five assists.
Steven Santa Ana: An Elon sophomore and 2015 Ardrey Kell graduate, he led all scorers with a career-high 32 points. He went 12-for-17 from the field and 5-for-9 on 3-pointers.
Observations
▪ After going 11-for-13 from the free throw line in the first half, Elon went 7-of-13 in the second period, finishing the game 18-for-26 (69 percent) at the stripe.
▪ Making his 49ers debut, Najee Garvin, who signed with Charlotte during the offseason after spending a season at Moravian Prep Academy in Hickory, scored nine points and hauled in seven rebounds. He also took a key charge late in the game.
Worth mentioning
▪ The 100-point effort by the 49ers marked their second of the season and their seventh under Mark Price.
▪ Karolis Kundrotas, a sophomore for the Phoenix, previously committed to the 49ers before coach Alan Major was dismissed in 2015, prompting him to commit to Elon. He finished with 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting.
They said it
“Great win for us to come on the road and bounce back and beat a team that really took us to the woodshed least year in our first game of the year with the whole new situation. They took advantage of us for sure last year, but I think our guys from last year remembered that and came out with a lot of intensity.” – Mark Price on the 49ers rebounding from last season’s loss to the Phoenix.
Comments