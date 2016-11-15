Photo Gallery: North Carolina 93, Long Beach State 67 | 11.15.16

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) traps Long Beach’s Justin Bibbins (21) during the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Long Beach’s Anson Moye (20) during the first half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) gets past Long Beach’s Anson Moye (20) for two of his game high 23 points during the first half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) secures an offensive rebound during the fist half against Long Beach (20) on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives against Long Beach State’s Mason Riggins (5) during the first half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) muscles his way to the basket against Long Beach’s Gabe Levin (0) during the first half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) shoots over during Long Beach State’s Roschon Prince (23) during the first half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot against Long Beach State’s Temidayo Tussuf (4) during the first half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and teammate Isaiah Hicks (4) secure a defensive rebound during the first half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Down 12-0 in the first half, Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson has a few words with his team during a time out against North Carolina on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) taps in a basket over against Long Beach’s Gabe Levin (0) and Javonntie Jackson (35) in the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt launches a three point shot in the second half against Long Beach State’s Evan Payne (1) during the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, with he starters on the bench applaud the play of the reserve players during the first half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives against Long Beach’s Roschon Prince (23) during the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Long Beach State in the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson scored 14 points in the Tar Heels victory.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot against Long Beach State’s Temidayo Tussuf (4) during the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot over Long Beach’s Noah Blackwell (3) during the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berry scored 23 points leading North Carolina to a 93-67 victory.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) goes after an offensive rebound in the second half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) drives to the basket against Long Beach’s Noah Blackwell (3) during the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams confers with official Les Jones during the second half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team back on defense during the second half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his his team during the second half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play his his team during the second half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams advises freshman Tony Bradley during the second half against Long Beach State on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) cheers on the reserve players from the bench during the closing minutes of the second half on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
