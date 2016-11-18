Scouting reports: Miami comes to NC State, Duke heads to Pitt

Miami (6-4) at N.C. State (5-5)
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m., Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
TV/Radio: WRAL, 101.5-WRAL
Miami’s strength: The Hurricanes have done an excellent job taking care of the football. Their offense has turned the ball over only 10 times in 10 games. That’s the fewest giveaways by an ACC team this season.
Key theme: N.C. State’s 9-3 the past two years when running back Matt Dayes rushes for more than 100 yards. The Hurricanes have done a good job rebuilding their defensive front and rank in the top 40 in the country in rush defense (giving up 141.8 yards per game). N.C. State’s offense is at its best when Dayes gets going and opens up room in the passing game. Miami, with its team speed, will dare quarterback Ryan Finley to beat them downfield.
Joe Giglio
Duke (4-6) at Pittsburgh (6-4)
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
TV/Radio: ESPNU, Blue Devil IMG Sports network
Pitt’s strength: Its quarterback has the hot hand. Nathan Peterman threw for five touchdowns against a good Clemson defense. Pitt TE Scott Orndoff had a career day against the Tigers with 155 receiving yards on nine catches, including a 55-yard touchdown.
Key theme: Both teams are coming off of major upsets of ranked teams: Duke winning 28-27 against UNC on Nov. 10 and Pitt winning at Clemson 43-42 on Nov. 12. The Blue Devils enter a cold Pittsburgh to face one of the best rushing defenses in the country. The Panthers held Clemson to less than 60 yards on the ground last week. Pitt earned bowl eligibility while Duke still seeks it with these last two road games. Pitt won two of its last two meetings with Duke.
Jessika Morgan
The Citadel (10-0) at UNC (7-3)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
TV/Radio: ACC Network Extra, 106.1-WTKK
The Citadel’s strength: The Bulldogs rank second in the FCS in rushing yards per game (359.9 per game). Senior running back Tyler Renew leads them with 938 yards.
Key theme: Possessions will be at a premium with the Bulldogs’ methodical, option offense. If UNC’s offense sputters, like it did in the second half at Duke, The Citadel will be more than happy to play a game of keep away. On the flip side, if UNC can start fast and get quarterback Mitch Trubisky in rhythm, the Bulldogs will have a hard time playing catch-up. The Citadel went to South Carolina last year and knocked off the Gamecocks, 23-22, so they won’t be intimidated by the environment.
Joe Giglio
Navy (7-2) at East Carolina (3-7)
Kickoff: 4 p.m., Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville
TV/Radio: ESPNews, ECUpirates.com
Navy’s strength: Navy hasn’t done a bad job against ECU at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium the last two times it’s been there. The Midshipmen put up 66 points and 516.5 rushing yards, while forcing six ECU turnovers.
Key theme: In an American Conference clash in Greenville, the Pirates will play for 21 seniors in their final home game of the year after being eliminated from bowl eligibility. ECU welcomes the West Division leader in a game that was supposed to be played on Oct. 13 but was postponed because of Hurricane Matthew. Navy has won the last four of its five games and defeated ECU, 45-21, last year.
Jessika Morgan
N.C. Central (8-2) at N.C. A&T (9-1)
Kickoff: 2 p.m., O’Kelley-Riddick Stadium, Durham
TV/Radio: ESPN3, NCCU Sports Network
NCCU’s strength: The Eagles’ defense ranks second in the MEAC and fifth among FCS teams. They get 8.5 tackles for loss a game and 2.9 sacks.
Key theme: Get ready for a MEAC showdown in Durham. The winner Saturday will be the first outright conference champion since 2012. Both teams enter the matchup ranked in the FCS Coaches Poll and 7-0 in the MEAC. It’s the third consecutive year these teams have met for the conference title, and N.C. Central has won the last two games.
Jessika Morgan
Other area games
San Diego (8-1, 7-0 PFL) at Campbell (8-1, 7-0 PFL), noon, Big South Network, Campbell Digital Network 88.3-WUAW, Barker-Lane Stadium, Buies Creek: It’s Campbell’s season finale, and the Camels were able to finish above .500 in a 27-21 win over Morehead State last week, forcing four turnovers along the way. The Camels are second in PFL defense with 309.9 yards allowed per game but face the conference’s top defense in San Diego, which will represent the PFL in the FCS playoffs for the second time in three years. San Diego boasts both the top offense and defense in the conference, putting up 454.5 yards per game while allowing 248.4.
