3 things to know about Duke (2-1) vs. Penn State (2-1)

Duke (2-1) is looking to rebound from its 77-75 loss to Kansas on Tuesday in its trip this weekend to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The top-ranked Blue Devils will play Penn State (2-1) Saturday, the winner moving on to Sunday’s Naismith bracket championship game against Cincinnati or Rhode Island.
1. Perimeter defense
The Blue Devils have held opponents to .148 from long distance this season. Opponents average 2.7 3-pointers a game against Duke.
2. Grayson Allen watch
The junior needs 15 points to become the 65th Duke player with 1,000 points. It’ll be his 75th career game, and he has averaged a team best 17.7 points this season.
3. What will Frank Jackson do Saturday?
The freshman sixth man started his Duke career with three double-figure scoring games, netting a team-high 18 in his debut against Marist. He learned some big lessons in the Kansas loss and is headed to an in-season tournament, where Duke is 88-16 with 18 titles under coach Mike Krzyzewski there.
Duke vs. Penn State
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
TV/online: ESPN3
