College football gameday: 10 to watch Saturday

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (6-4, 3-3) at CHARLOTTE (4-6, 3-3)
Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, 2 p.m.
The host 49ers will try to rebound from last Saturday’s painful one-point loss to Rice and need victories this week and next (at Texas-San Antonio) to become eligible for a bowl. . ...Middle Tennessee sophomore quarterback Brent Stockstill, son of Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill, passed for 434 yards last week against Western Kentucky and was the architect of a 73-14 pounding of the 49ers last season.
Steve Lyttle
MIAMI (3-3, 6-4) at N.C. STATE (2-4, 5-5)
Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 12:30 p.m. WBTV
N.C. State needs a win either Saturday or next Friday against the Tar Heels for bowl eligibility. Senior running back Matt Dayes needs 61 yards to become the first N.C. State player with 1,000 rushing yards in a season since T.A. McClendon 14 years ago.
S.L.
DUKE (4-6, 1-5) at PITTSBURGH (6-4, 3-3)
Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Duke is another team needing wins in its final two games for bowl eligibility. Both teams are coming off one-point upset victories – Duke over North Carolina, Pitt over Clemson. Duke’s stingy defense faces a test against an explosive Pitt offense.
S.L.
NO. 5 CLEMSON (9-1, 6-1) at WAKE FOREST (6-4, 3-3)
BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. ESPN
The Tigers saw their national title hopes badly dented in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh and can’t afford more slips. They’ll face a Wake Forest defense that held Louisville in check for three quarters and limited Florida State to 17 points.
S.L.
THE CITADEL (10-0) at NORTH CAROLINA (7-3)
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 2 p.m.
When this game was scheduled, it’s doubtful anyone saw a 10-0 team coming to Chapel Hill. The Citadel features one of the top ground games in FCS football – against a Tar Heels defense that has had difficulties stopping the run. North Carolina can’t afford either a letdown after last week’s loss to Duke, or looking ahead to next week’s rivalry game with N.C. State.
S.L.
WESTERN CAROLINA (2-8) at SOUTH CAROLINA (5-5)
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, 4 p.m.
If the Gamecocks will win a sixth game and become bowl eligible, it’s a lot more likely this week than next (against Clemson). The Catamounts’ main weapon is running back Detrez Newsome (916 rushing yards), but quarterback Tyrie Adams is a Southern Conference Freshman of the Year candidate.
S.L.
LOUISIANA-MONROE (4-6, 3-3) at APPALACHIAN STATE (7-3, 5-1)
Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, 2:30 p.m.
The visiting Warhawks have won two in a row for the first time in two years. Appalachian State, coming off a loss at Troy in a first-place Sun Belt showdown, ranks No. 2 nationally in interceptions. Freshman Clifton Duck of Butler leads the team with five picks, one for a touchdown.
S.L.
NAVY (7-2, 5-1) at EAST CAROLINA (3-7, 1-5)
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, 4 p.m., ESPNNews
The visiting Midshipmen need a win to clinch a spot in the American Athletic championship game. Their option offense has ground out 1,032 rushing yards against East Carolina in the teams’ past two meetings, and that will be the Pirates’ big challenge again. This game was rescheduled from Oct. 8, when it was postponed because of Hurricane Matthew.
S.L.
MOREHEAD STATE (3-7, 2-5) at DAVIDSON (2-8, 0-7)
Richardson Stadium, Davidson, 1 p.m.
The Wildcats close their season with a final chance to get a Pioneer Football Conference victory. The challenge will be to shut down Morehead State quarterback Austin Gahafer, who is playing his final college game and owns most school and conference passing records. He needs 377 passing yards Saturday to reach 12,000 for his career.
S.L.
MONMOUTH (4-6, 0-4) at GARDNER-WEBB (4-6, 2-2)
Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, 1:30 p.m.
The host Bulldogs’ most recent game was a Nov. 5 victory over Charleston Southern – their first over a nationally ranked foe. But they’ve had problems against Monmouth’s defense the past two years, allowing nine sacks. But Gardner-Webb has 43 plays of 20 yards or more this season – more than twice the total of last season.
S.L.
