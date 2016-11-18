College basketball gameday: 3 to watch Saturday

NO. 1 DUKE (2-1) vs. PENN STATE (2-1)
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils are coming off a midweek loss to Kansas and face Penn State in the Hall of Fame Tipoff semifinals. Penn State is among the nation’s youngest teams, with their leading scorer (Lamar Stevens), rebounder (Mike Watkins) and playmaker (Tony Carr leads in assists) being freshmen.
Steve Lyttle
GARDNER-WEBB vs. TBA
IUPUI Arena, Indianapolis, 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs will face either host IUPUI or Howard in the final round of the 2K Classic – depending on how Gardner-Webb fared Friday against Eastern Michigan in the semifinals. IUPUI and Howard have 0-2 records. The Bulldogs will play at 11 a.m. if they lost Friday, and at 1:30 p.m. if they won.
S.L.
FELICIAN (0-3) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (1-1)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
These teams’ records don’t include Friday night results in the first round of the JCSU Tip-Off Challenge. Felician is a Division II school from Rutherford, N.J., with three transfers in starting roles. The leading scorer is junior guard Gjameir Stanford, who averages 18.5 points.
S.L.
Comments