Shane Collins interception spurs Myers Park surge in playoff victory at home against Northwest Guilford

Twelve years had passed since Myers Park last hosted a playoff football game.
On Friday night at Gus Purcell Stadium, the Mustangs ensured their fans that the wait wouldn’t be nearly as long for the next one, as Myers Park defeated Northwest Guilford 42-27 in the first round of the N.C. 4AA football playoffs
After entering the second quarter locked in a 7-7 tie, both teams scored on their first two possessions of the period to keep the game knotted at 21. With the clock winding down, Mustangs linebacker Shane Collins intercepted a pass with 55 seconds in the half.
That was just enough time for quarterback Jack Davidson. The senior quickly engineered a 71-yard touchdown drive, capped by sophomore Elijah Bowick’s leaping grab in the end zone with just four ticks remaining on the clock.
The Mustangs padded their 28-21 halftime lead with two touchdowns within the first nine minutes of the second half, and their defense didn’t allow another score, setting the stage for a second-round home game against Vance next week.
Quote: “That was one of our goals this year – to win enough games to put ourself in a position to have home playoff games. I’m really happy for our community, our students and our school that they got to experience a home football playoff game. A lot of people weren’t around the last time this happened, so I’m glad they got to experience it and they were a big part in us winning tonight.” – Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick.
Records: Myers Park is 11-1. Northwest Guilford finishes 7-5.
Worth mentioning: In addition to his momentum-shifting interception late in the first half, Collins returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown on the Vikings’ first possession of the second half. … Davidson dealt with leg cramps for most of the second half, but he still remained productive through the air and on the ground.
Northwest Guilford 7 14 0 0 - 42
Myers Park 7 21 14 6 - 27
N – Tre Turner 32 pass from Jacob Leonard (Tucker Sweeney kick)
M – Jack Davidson 1 run (Tyler Dameron kick)
N – Turner 15 pass from Thomas Hennigan (Cody Creed kick)
M – Saiq Patrick 36 pass from Davidson (Dameron kick)
N – Zach Tyler 3 run (Creed kick)
M – Garland Greenway 4 pass from Davidson (Dameron kick)
M – Elijah Bowick 19 pass from Davidson (Dameron kick)
M – Sean Bissette 14 pass from Davidson (Dameron kick)
M- Shane Collins 17 interception off Leonard (Dameron kick)
N - Turner 9 yard pass from Leonard (No kick, time expire
