College basketball gameday: Sunday’s 5 to watch

NO. 1 DUKE (2-1) vs. NO. 21 RHODE ISLAND (4-0) or NO. 24 CINCINNATI (3-0)
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m., ESPN
The Blue Devils’ opponent in the finals of the Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament (Rhode Island and Cincinnati met in the nightcap of Saturday’s semifinals) will be either a veteran guard-talented team, Rhode Island, or a strong rebounding club that has had troubles shooting in its first few games (Cincinnati). With five players in double figures, Duke had balanced scoring in Saturday’s semifinal win against Penn State.
Steve Lyttle
DAVIDSON (2-1) vs. ARIZONA STATE (3-1)
HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona State’s offense is built around guard Tra Turner, and he overcame a shaky first-round game (five turnovers) in the Tire Pros Invitational with a strong outing Friday against Tulane. Davidson’s Jack Gibbs appeared to be back in full form from a shoulder injury, scoring 25 points Friday against Missouri. This game is for fifth place in the tournament. ... Arizona State is coach by former Duke All-America point guard Bobby Hurley.
WAKE FOREST (3-1) vs. CHARLESTON (3-1)
TD Arena, Charleston, 7 p.m. ESPNU
The Deacons had a tough time operating against No. 3-ranked Villanova’s defense in the Charleston Classic semifinals Friday, but they’ll have a size advantage against host Charleston in the third-place game. Charleston is led by swingman Jarrell Brantley, who’s averaging double figures in scoring and rebounds.
CLEMSON (2-1) vs. OKLAHOMA (2-1)
HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla., 5 p.m. ESPNU
This is the third-place game in the Tire Pros Invitational. The Sooners had a miserable outing Friday in a 73-67 overtime loss to Northern Iowa, committing 25 turnovers. ... Despite a season-high 21 points from Donte Grantham, Clemson dropped a six-point loss to 11th-ranked Xavier.
N.C. STATE (3-0) vs. CREIGHTON (3-0)
Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virginia Islands, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
The Wolfpack will have its hands full in the Paradise Jam winners’ bracket semifinals . Creighton averages more than 90 points a game and returns four starters from last season’s Big East sixth-place finisher. Freshman Davion Mintz, who played at North Mecklenburg High, averages about seven minutes playing time..
