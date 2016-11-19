ASU’s Marcus Cox breaks career rushing record in Mountaineers’ win

Running Marcus Cox broke through the line and kept going, first to the end zone, then into record-breaking territory.
The only drama left in the fourth quarter of Appalachian State's 42-17 victory against La.-Monroe on Saturday pertained to the school's career rushing record. Cox, a four-year starter who missed four games this season, broke Kevin Richardson's mark of 4,804 yards when he scored on a 25-yard run with 12 minutes, 8 seconds remaining on senior day at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Right tackle Colby Gossett greeted Cox first at the back of the end zone, and they were quickly swarmed by several teammates, with 295-pound senior lineman Parker Collins leaving his feet to jump on the group.
More players sprinted away from the home sideline to join the celebration, which earned a forgivable flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Heading into the regular-season finale at New Mexico State, Cox has 4,820 career yards and 51 rushing touchdowns thanks to his 153-yard, three-score performance against Monroe (4-7, 3-4). Jalin Moore added 135 rushing yards to increase his season total to a Sun Belt-leading 1,294 yards, and quarterback Taylor Lamb contributed 92 rushing yards as the Mountaineers (8-3, 6-1) gained a season-high 429 yards on the ground.
Cox, who missed almost five full games after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter against Miami, returned to the lineup when Appalachian State faced Georgia Southern on Oct. 27. Cox and Moore have both rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the past four games.
The passing game played a significant role in the early going Saturday, as Lamb completed his first five attempts for 132 yards.
Throwing with the wind at his back in the opening quarter, Lamb completed a 40-yard pass to Shaedon Meadors on the Mountaineers' first offensive play and fired a 60-yard touchdown pass to Ike Lewis, who sprinted the final 40 yards.
Ten minutes later, Appalachian State moved ahead 21-3 when Barrett Burns scored on a fourth-and-goal throw from the 3.
Cox, Moore and Lamb ran behind a line that was missing right tackle Beau Nunn, who had a boot on his right foot and crutches. Sophomore center Tobias Edge-Campbell made his first career start, as Collins switched back to his 2015 spot at left guard, left guard Jamie Collmar moved to right guard and Gossett slid over to right tackle.
The Winston-Salem Journal is a news partner of the Observer. For more Appalachian State coverage, go to http://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/
Comments