November 19, 2016 10:56 PM

Hot-shooting Felician holds off J.C. Smith in Tip-Off Classic

Staff Report

Felician shot 60 percent from 3-point range and defeated Johnson C. Smith 91-81 in the JCSU Tip-Off Classic at Brayboy Gym Saturday.

The Falcons’ Terrell Spaulding was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers. Teammate Jamar Robinson hit two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to begin the second half, putting Felician (2-2) ahead 49-36.

The Golden Bulls (2-2) trimmed the Falcons’ lead to 62-56 at the 11:04 mark but didn’t get closer.

Felician built the lead to as many as 16 points with 1:36 left .

Junior guard Christian Kirchman led J.C. Smith with 21 points. Fellow guard Robert Davis scored 19 and Gabon Williams had 13.

The Golden Bulls shot 49.2 percent (31-of-63) from the field, and Felician shot 62.7 percent (32-of-51).

