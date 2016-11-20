College basketball: Three to watch Monday

NORTH CAROLINA (4-0) vs. CHAMINADE (2-0)
Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
The fifth-ranked Tar Heels face the Division II hosts in the first round of the Maui Invitational. UNC has played six previous times in the tournament, with three championships and two runner-up finishes. A win would mark the first time in five years that the Heels have opened 5-0. Chaminade is led by 6-5 guard Rohndell Goodwin (24 points, 7 rebounds a game) and 5-10 guard Dantley Walker (11 of 18 three-point attempts). Chaminade’s victories came over Alaska-Fairbanks and Alaska-Anchorage.
WINTHROP (2-1) at ILLINOIS (4-0)
State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill., 8 p.m.
Winthrop closes a three-game road trip against an Illinois team that is averaging 10 three-pointers a game and has held all its opponents to 69 points or less. Winthrop was missing Big South preseason Player of the Year Keon Johnson in its 100-86 weekend loss to Florida State. He is listed as “questionable” for Monday night.
N.C. STATE vs SAINT JOSEPH’S or OLE MISS
Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virginia Islands, either 6 or 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
The Wolfpack will play for the title of the Paradise Jam at 8:30 if they beat Creighton on Sunday night. Otherwise, they play for third place at 6. Their opponent also was decided in a Sunday night semifinal. Guards Shavar Newkirk and Lamarr Kimble scored 126 of Saint Joseph’s 233 points in the team’s first three games. Ole Miss had narrow victories in its opening three contests, averaging 18 turnovers a game.
