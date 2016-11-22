College basketball gameday: Wednesday’s 4 to watch

NO. 25 MICHIGAN (4-0) at SOUTH CAROLINA (4-0)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan, nationally ranked for the first time in a year, is coming off a championship in the 2K Classic. Guard Derrick Walton Jr. made seven 3-pointers in that win against SMU. South Carolina has played all of its games at home, with Sindarius Thornwell averaging 20.8 points.
NO. 4 NORTH CAROLINA vs. NO. 16 WISCONSIN or GEORGETOWN
Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m., ESPN2
If the Tar Heels beat Oklahoma State Tuesday night, they’ll play at 10 p.m. for the Maui Invitational championship. A loss Tuesday puts them in the 7:30 p.m. third-place game. If the Tar Heels face Wisconsin, they’ll play against one of the nation’s top guards in Bronson Koenig, the leader of the Badgers’ offense. Georgetown also features a standout guard in Rodney Pryor, who scored 26 points in a first-round upset win against Oregon.
WILLIAM & MARY (2-1) at NO. 6 DUKE (4-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. ESPN 2
Daniel Dixon, a 6-foot-6 senior guard, is averaging 40 percent on his 3-point field goal attempts this season. Duke, opening a four-game homestand, has a 127-game unbeaten streak in home nonconference games. The Blue Devils have five players who average in double figures, led by Luke Kennard (18.2 ppg).
COASTAL CAROLINA (1-3) at WAKE FOREST (4-1)
LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Elijah Wilson (15.3 points a game) leads Coastal Carolina, which is coming off a victory against Southern Utah in a Las Vegas tournament. Sophomore forward John Collins (18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds) is off to a big start for the Deacons.
