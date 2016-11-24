College basketball gameday: Friday’s 2 to watch

HIGH POINT (3-2) at CLEMSON (2-2)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 7 p.m.
High Point lost by 26 to Virginia Tech in its only other game this season against an ACC opponent. Andre Fox, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, averages 17.6 points (and 59 percent from three-point range). ...Clemson, coming off a fourth-place finish in last weekend’s Tire Pros Invitational, has six players averaging in double figures.
Steve Lyttle
GARDNER-WEBB (2-3) at GEORGIA (3-2)
Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga., 7 p.m.
The host Bulldogs are coming off a 65-54 loss Tuesday to No. 5-ranked Kansas. Yonte Maten, a 6-8 junior forward, had 30 points and 13 rebounds (his 13th career double-double) in that game. ...Gardner-Webb returns to action after a 50-point home victory Tuesday against Toccoa Falls.
S.L.
