College football gameday: Friday’s game to watch

N.C. STATE (5-6, 2-5) at NORTH CAROLINA (8-3, 5-2)
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, noon. ESPN
This 106th meeting of the teams carries a bit of drama. The Wolfpack needs a victory to become bowl eligible for the third straight year. And there are questions if this will be the final home game for North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, a redshirt junior who is mentioned as a potential first-round NFL draft pick. Trubisky threw one pass in last year’s 45-34 Tar Heel victory against the Wolfpack – and it was for a touchdown. He entered the game after Marquise Williams’ helmet was knocked off. The Wolfpack’s rushing defense is headed toward the school’s second-best performance ever (102.1 yards allowed per game).
Steve Lyttle
Comments