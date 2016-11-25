Saturday morning blitz: 3 games to watch

1:50 UNC's Roy Williams says he hopes to keep coaching 'til I can't' Pause

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

3:30 North Carolina coach Roy Williams on losing 2016 National Championship Game

1:29 Raw Video: Emotional Roy Williams speaks to fans at Smith Center

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

0:16 Black Friday shoppers ready for deals

0:16 Thanksgiving Day shopping line

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'