Scouting reports: Duke closes out regular season at Miami

Duke (4-7) at Miami (7-4)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV/Radio: ESPN2, Blue Devil IMG Sports Network
Miami’s strength: Duke will face another strong defense for the second straight week. Miami allowed 139.9 rushing yards a game, and Duke was limited in its rushing game last week.
Key theme: Miami has already qualified for a bowl game, but Duke is using this game as its last chance for possible eligibility. But, the Blue Devils have got to win here. They nearly had Miami beat last year, but the Hurricanes won on an eight-lateral return. Duke could use this to rebound from its loss against Pitt, its worst since 2010.
Jessika Morgan
ECU (3-8) at Temple (8-3)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
TV/Radio: ESPNews, 107.9 WNCT-FM
Temple’s strength: Temple doesn’t give up many total yards per game. It ranks No. 3 nationally in total defense, allowing 277.8 yards per game. Only one other team gives up fewer passing yards per game - No. 3 Michigan.
Key theme: ECU senior wide receiver Zay Jones has been nothing short of great this season. His 151 receptions and 1,685 receiving yards lead the country by a large margin. And just last week, he became the NCAA’s all-time leader in receptions. He needs is four receptions to break the NCAA single-season record. Outside of Jones, the Pirates have been a disappointment this season. No longer bowl eligible, this game will be played for pride.
Jonathan M. Alexander
