Duke closes season with 40-21 loss at Miami

A season that included highlights like victories over Notre Dame and North Carolina, but too many lowlights, came to a disappointing end for Duke on Saturday in a 40-21 loss to Miami.
The Blue Devils (4-8, 1-7 ACC) saw any hope of getting a postseason spot by virtue of their academic credentials and five wins evaporate as the Hurricanes (8-4, 5-3 ACC) dominated the second half.
After leading by just three at the break, the Hurricanes broke the game open with a 17-point third quarter that featured two touchdown passes by quarterback Brad Kaaya, one covering 76 yards to tight end David Njoku, as the junior finished the game 22-of-35 passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
Kaaya’s 42-yard strike to Coley also set up Michael Badgley’s 43-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the period. He finished the day with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Njoku.
The outburst completely turned around what had been a back-and-forth duel for the first 30 minutes as Duke freshman quarterback Daniel Jones passed for two of his three touchdowns and 137 of his game-total 316 yards in the first half.
Neither team’s defense could stop the other through the first quarter.
The Hurricanes took the opening kickoff and scored first on Badgley’s 47-yard field goal, but the Blue Devils answered right back with Jones’ first touchdown pass, a 6-yard strike to wide receiver Johnathan Lloyd.
Miami responded with a nine-play, 72-yard touchdown march capped by Kaaya’s 30-yard pass to running back Mark Walton, but its 10-7 first-quarter lead lasted only six seconds into the second quarter when Jones found wide receiver Aaron Young for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Jones had connected with wide receiver T.J. Rahming for a 31-yard pass to key the seven-play, 84-yard drive.
After the Hurricanes cut Duke’s lead to 14-13 on Badgley’s 25-yard field goal, the Blue Devils nearly put themselves in a big hole when a replay review negated Jones’ lost fumble at his own 36-yard line.
The third-down play did bring up the first punt of the game, however.
The Blue Devils later drove from their own 16-yard to Miami’s 35, but there the drive stalled when Miami defensive end Joe Jackson sacked Jones on fourth down at Miami’s 42.
Just over three minutes remained in the half at that point, but it was enough for the Hurricanes to move into position for Badgley’s third field goal, a 33-yarder that made it a 16-14 game at the break.
NOTES: After completing his first 10 passes of the game, including two for touchdowns, Jones connected on only two of his next seven throws to finish the half 12-of-17 passing for 137 yards. ... Each team was penalized four times for 25 yards in the first half. Duke finished the game with seven penalties for 51 yards, Miami eight for 69 yards ... Lloyd’s first-quarter score was his third touchdown reception of the season. ... Jones finishes his first collegiate season with 16 touchdown passes against 9 interceptions. ... Duke running back Shaun Wilson finished the first half with 49 yards rushing, only 2.5 yards short of his season average entering the day. He ended the game rushing for 56 yards... Duke tight end Erich Schneider caught two passes to extend his of games with at least one reception to 10 straight games... Game time temperature was a warm 79 degrees under partly cloudy skies, but with only an 8 mph. wind and 51 percent humidity.
