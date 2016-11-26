Queens hot from 3-point range, downs rival J.C. Smith

Queens was on the mark beyond the arc against crosstown rival J.C. Smith.
The Royals nailed 12-of-31 3-point shots in their 89-83 nonconference win Saturday at Brayboy Gym. In the second half, Queens connected on 7-of-13 3-pointers to remain unbeaten at 6-0.
“This team shoots it better than any team I’ve had at Queens,” Royals coach Bart Lundy said. “We kind of expect to make threes. When they played us zone, we’d get good looks.When they mixed it up, we had more trouble identifying what they were in. Coach (Steve) Joyner did a good job keeping us off balance.”
Queens, No. 18 in the Division II coaches poll, led by as many as 13 in the second half. But J.C. Smith (2-4) didn’t quit, pulling to within 85-80 on a pair of Robert Davis free throws in the final minute. It wasn’t enough to overcome Queens’ balanced attack.
“There’s a lot we can take away from the game,” Joyner said. “The question is whether we’re going to utilize those takeaways to mature and grow. I think we’re just too young of a ball club ... right now to be as effective as we would like to be.”
Everyone in Queens’ starting lineup scored in double figures, paced by Daniel Camps, who scored 18 points. Mike Davis and Jalin Alexander added 17 each. West Charlotte High grad Gabon Williams led J.C. Smith with 20 points, followed by Robert Davis with 19 points and six rebounds.
Three who mattered
Daniel Camps, Queens: Forward led the Royals with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and hauled down 12 rebounds.
Mike Davis, Queens: Guard nailed 4-of-10 3-point shots to finish with 17 points and handed out team-high three assists.
Gabon Williams, J.C. Smith: Forward hit 7-of-13 shots for a game-high 20 points and added seven rebounds.
Worth mentioning
▪ There were nine lead changes and three ties, the last of which was 48-48 early in the second half.
▪ Queens is 14th in the Division II media poll.
▪ J.C. Smith has lost three straight and remains winless in three Saturday games.
