College basketball gameday: Monday’s 2 to watch

APPALACHIAN STATE (2-3) at CHARLOTTE (3-2)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m., UNCC-TV (Time Warner Cable channel 22)
Appalachian State is coming off a 93-58 loss Saturday at Duke, where the Mountaineer were outrebounded 45-30 and held to 38 percent field-goal shooting. Isaac Johnson, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Providence Day, is averaging 14 minutes and 5.3 points for the Mountaineers, who are led by 6-5 sophomore guard Ronshad Shabazz (15.6 ppg). .... Charlotte has lost two straight, and coach Mark Price said Saturday’s 79-57 loss at Davidson was the 49ers’ worst offensive performance since he became coach last season. Sophomore guard Jon Davis continues to average more than 20 points for the 49ers
Steve Lyttle
WAKE FOREST (5-1) at NORTHWESTERN (4-2)
Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill., 9 p.m., ESPNU
This is an opener of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, which will stretch through Wednesday night. Vic Law, a 6-7 forward, averages nearly 18 points for a Northwestern team that’s making better than 48 percent of its field-goal attempts. ...Wake Forest coach Danny Manning was unhappy with the Deacons’ performance Wednesday, when the Deacons built a 30-5 lead against Coastal Carolina but struggled for an 86-74 win. ... Sophomore John Collins, a 6-10 forward, averages 18.8 points to lead Wake Forest. Sophomore guard Keyshawn Woods, a transfer from Charlotte, averages 13.7.
S.L.
