Three things to know about Michigan State at No. 5 Duke

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

0:42 Hoo you meeting in Uptown over lunch?

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:22 Black Friday shoppers

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook