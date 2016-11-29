College Sports

November 29, 2016 10:01 PM

Jack Gibbs scores 33 points, leads Davidson past Mercer

Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

Jack Gibbs was 8 of 14 from beyond the arc and scored 33 points to lead Davidson to a dominating 78-57 basketball victory against Mercer on Tuesday night.

Peyton Aldridge added 18 points and Will Magarity chipped in 10 and had three blocks for Davidson (5-1), which won its fourth straight. Rusty Reigel dished out six assists and added seven points.

Davidson jumped out to a 21-9 lead, pushed that to 41-27 at the break and was up 66-39 midway through the second period.

The Wildcats, who nailed 39 percent from long range, made 29 of 64 from the floor and held Mercer (4-3) to 21-of-56 shooting. Davidson also won the rebound battle 43-30 and forced 18 turnovers.

Ryan Johnson led Mercer with 10 points. Ria'n Holland added nine and JJ N'Ganga chipped in eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

