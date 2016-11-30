Gamecocks, back in Top 25, host Vermont Thursday

VERMONT (6-2) at No. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA (6-0)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
The visiting Catamounts are 0-2 against opponents from major conferences (Providence and Houston). Forward Peyton Henson is shooting 56 percent from the floor (38 of 68), and the Catamounts have four players averaging 40 percent or better from three-point range. The Gamecocks are coming off victories over nationally ranked Michigan and Syracuse and have returned to the Associated Press Top 25 this week.
Steve Lyttle
