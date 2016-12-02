College basketball gameday: Saturday’s 7 to watch

OREGON STATE (3-5) at CHARLOTTE (5-2)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
The Beavers wrap up a two-game trip to the South after losing 74-57 Thursday at Mississippi State. Sophomore guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 20 in that contest, after missing six games with a foot injury. Leading scorer Tres Tinkle (20.2 points a game), son of coach Wayne Tinkle, will not play against the 49ers because of a wrist injury. ...Charlotte’s Jon Davis has scored 20 or more points in four games this season. ...The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive 49ers emoji T-shirts featuring coach Mark Price and players Davis, Braxton Ogbueze and Andrien White.
WAKE FOREST (5-2) at RICHMOND (4-3)
Robins Center, Richmond, Va., noon, ESPNU
The Deacons lead the series 40-13 but have lost four of their past six against the Spiders. ...John Collins leads Wake Forest with 17.9 points and 9.6 rebounds a game. ...T.J. Kline, a 6-foot-9 center, has scored in double digits 20 straight games for Richmond and averages 18.7 points.
BOSTON UNIVERSITY (4-3) at N.C. STATE (5-2)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 4:30 p.m., FSCR
Both teams are coming off losses – Boston University falling 51-49 to Connecticut, and the Wolfpack losing 88-74 to Illinois. The Terriers are shooting 47.1 percent from the floor. ...N.C. State’s Torin Dorn, a transfer from Charlotte, is averaging 17.3 points and shooting 64 percent from the floor. Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. averages 18.7 points to lead the Wolfpack.
MAINE (2-5) at NO. 5 DUKE (7-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
The visitors are likely to make a statement, regardless of how they fare against the Blue Devils. According to published reports, Maine’s players will wear black-and-rainbow colored T-shirts during warmups to protest North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2 law. ...The Black Bears are averaging only 41 percent from the field. ...Luke Kennard (17.5 points a game) and Grayson Allen (17.1) lead the Blue Devils.
WINTHROP (4-2) at DAYTON (4-2)
UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio, 2 p.m.
The Big South preseason favorite visits the Atlantic10 preseason pick. Winthrop’s Anders Broman, who made the winning 3-pointer in overtime against Furman this week, is averaging 11 points in road games. ...Winthrop has looked shaky in its past two games, against New Hampshire and Furman. ... Dayton guards Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith have scored in double figures in each game this season. ...Dayton is coached by Archie Miller, a former N.C. State point guard.
GARDNER-WEBB (3-4) at VMI (1-5)
Cameron Hall, Lexington, Va., 7 p.m.
The visiting Bulldogs shot 64 percent from the floor in the first half of their 102-54 rout of Coker this week. The Keydets have played opponents close, with the biggest losing margin being 16 points to Virginia Tech. They like the 3-pointer, averaging 28 attempts a game.
ANDERSON (3-4, 1-0 SAC) at QUEENS (7-0, 1-0)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
The host Royals enter this South Atlantic Conference game ranked No. 1 in the Southeast and 13th nationally. Jalin Alexander scored 26 points in their 92-84 win Wednesday against North Georgia. ...Anderson’s Randall Shaw, last season’s SAC Freshman of the Year, averages 20.5 points.
