College basketball gameday: Sunday’s 5 to watch

DAVIDSON (5-1) at CHARLESTON (5-3)
TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., 4 p.m.
This was a big Southern Conference rivalry before Davidson left for the A-10 and Charleston for the Colonial Athletic. Senior point guard Jack Gibbs leads Davidson with 23.4 points a game, and the Wildcats are holding foes to 37-percent shooting. ... Sophomore forward Jarrell Brantley (13.3 points per game, 42 percent of 3-pointers) leads the Cougars, who have won two straight since a loss to No. 2 Villanova.
RADFORD (3-4) at NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA (7-1)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 2 p.m.
This is Radford’s first trip to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels’ only other meeting with the Highlanders was in the 2009 NCAA tournament, which North Carolina eventually won. ...The Tar Heels are playing at home for the first time in three weeks. ...Radford has balanced scoring, with guard Caleb Tanner as the big outside threat.
COPPIN STATE (0-9) at CLEMSON (4-2)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 2 p.m.
Clemson has the country’s second-toughest schedule, according to several unofficial RPI ratings. Senior guard Avry Holmes will play in his 100th game at Clemson and needs 12 points to reach 1,000 for his career. ...Coppin State is off to its worst start in 11 years and hasn’t beaten a nonconference Division I foe in three seasons.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (3-5)
at NO. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA (7-0)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 2 p.m.
The visiting Panthers, playing a ranked opponent for the first time in two seasons, are coming off a narrow overtime loss Wednesday at Elon. ...South Carolina coach Frank Martin is a Florida International alum.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (3-4) at TUSKEGEE (0-7)
Daniel “Chappie” James Center, Tuskegee, Ala., 4:30 p.m.
Tuskegee could be a tired team, since it played Saturday evening at Morehouse. James Eads, a 6-foot-4 swingman, averages 17.3 points to lead the team in scoring. ... J.C. Smith got 26 points from junior guard Christian Kirchman in their most recent game, an 88-75 win Wednesday at Carson-Newman.
