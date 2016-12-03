Queens remains unbeaten after win over Anderson

The Queens Royals are the only South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball team without a loss.
It’s a position that junior guard Mike Davis likes being in.
“Somebody has to be there. Why not us?” he said after Queens’ 75-63 win over conference opponent Anderson on Saturday afternoon at Curry Arena.
Davis, a transfer from Francis Marion, scored 17 points for the Royals (8-0, 2-0 SAC). Senior forward Todd Withers scored 19 and junior guard Jalin Alexander added 15 for the Royals, who won handily despite the lowest point total they’ve produced this season.
“We got a big lead; it seems like when we’ve done that we play around a little bit and take our foot off the gas,” Queens coach Bart Lundy said. “We’ve been a team of big runs. We had one tonight that helped us get a little cushion.”
The Royals trailed early, but went on a 13-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from Davis and Withers that gave Queens a 22-10 lead midway through the first half. That lead expanded to 19 points on a couple of occasions before the Royals took a 45-30 lead to halftime.
Three who mattered
Todd Withers, Queens: Made 5-of-11 shots from behind the 3-point line and shared top rebounding honors with Davis with 7.
Mike Davis, Queens: In addition to his own points, he set the table for others, leading the Royals in assists with five — one more than Anderson’s entire team.
Randall Shaw, Anderson: Sophomore guard led the Trojans (3-5, 1-1 SAC) with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Observations
▪ The Royals played most of the second half without senior forward Daniel Camps, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. He limped off the court after taking a hard fall early in the half and didn’t return.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Royals’ next game is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at SAC opponent Brevard.
They said it
“I was 0-for-5 (from 3-point range) in my last game, so I spent a little extra time shooting in the gym. We have a lot of selfless guys on this team and we look for open shots for each other.” — Davis on his 4-of-5 shooting from behind the 3-point arc in the first half.
“It’s league play from here on out. So it’s nice to get rolling with a couple of wins.” — Lundy
