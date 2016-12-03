Charlotte 49ers take down Pac-12’s Oregon State

Two years had passed since the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team last hosted a Power 5 opponent at Halton Arena.
But on Saturday night against the Pac-12’s Oregon State, the 49ers made it worth the wait for their fans, as the Conference USA team defeated the Beavers 69-66.
The 49ers (6-2) entered halftime with a 34-28 lead, which they pushed to an eight-point advantage on their first possession of the second half. For the next 10 minutes, however, Charlotte failed to even make a field goal as Oregon State (3-6) clawed back to take a 47-38 lead thanks to a 19-2 run.
In years past, the 49ers might have folded. But this time, Charlotte weathered the storm.
The 49ers responded with a 13-0 run to seize a 51-47 lead. Oregon State would tie the game at 59 with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left, but Charlotte closed the game out at the free-throw line to secure the win.
Three who mattered
Andrien White, Charlotte: The sophomore guard scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and added six rebounds.
Jon Davis, Charlotte: After scoring just two points in the first half, the sophomore guard scored 20 in the second half to finish with a game-best 22 points.
Kendal Manuel, Oregon State: Every time the 49ers seemed like they were starting to put the game away in the second half, Manuel made a 3-pointer. He finished 5-for-7 from behind the arc.
Observations
▪ Charlotte entered Saturday shooting 27.8 percent from behind the arc over its past three games and having made no more than six 3-pointers in a game during that stretch. The 49ers seemed to regain their stride in the first half, going 6-for-15 on 3-pointers, but didn’t make one in the second half.
▪ After attempting only four shots from the charity stripe in the first half, the 49ers made 21-of-26 free throws in the second half.
Worth mentioning
▪ With Charlotte junior forward J.C. Washington still under concussion protocol, senior forward Reid Aube made his second career start on Saturday.
▪ Oregon State played without leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who missed his third straight game with a broken right wrist.
They said it
“It was amazing. The fan showed up tonight, and I’m so glad they did. It was a great atmosphere. We’re just glad we were able to bring this one home in the clutch moments.” – White on the energy inside Halton Arena.
