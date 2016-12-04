Davidson goes cold in 2nd half at Charleston; winning streak snapped

Joe Chealey scored 24 points as the College of Charleston rolled to a 76-61 victory over Davidson on Sunday.
Chealey shot 6 of 14 from the field, made three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws. Jarrell Brantley added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Charleston (6-3). Cameron Johnson chipped in 15 points.
Jack Gibbs scored 23 points and Peyton Aldridge had 21 points to lead Davidson (5-2), which had its four-game win streak snapped.
The Wildcats shot just 20 of 59 from the field for 34 percent. Will Magarity added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Davidson led 47-36 with about 15 minutes remaining. Charleston used a 25-4 run and led 61-51 with five minutes to go.
Brantley scored nine points, and the Wildcats missed 11 field goals during the stretch.
Comments